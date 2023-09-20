Is Taylor Swift dating NFL star Travis Kelce? Singer's new necklace sparks rumours

Taylor Swift fans are always on high alert for any sign of her personal life intertwining with that of another celebrity. Known for her heartfelt lyrics and relatable storytelling, Swift has had her fair share of high-profile romances and breakups, all of which have become the subject of much fascination among her dedicated fan base.

One of the most recent names to enter the Taylor Swift romance rumour mill is NFL star Kelce. Their supposed connection has Swifties buzzing with excitement and anticipation. While both Swift and Kelce have kept mum about the nature of their relationship, fans are not known for letting details slip by unnoticed.

When it comes to Swift, fans are particularly attentive to her jewelry choices. So, when she was spotted wearing an opal necklace during an outing in New York, the Swiftie community quickly went into detective mode. Opal, as it happens, is the birthstone for October, and, conveniently, Kelce celebrates his birthday on October 5. The correlation might be too far-fetched for most, but not for Swifties. For them, it was too intriguing to ignore.

The opal necklace in question is Foundrae's Forever & Always a Pair Pendant, symbolising love and meaningful connections. Some fans couldn't help but ponder if this could be a subtle hint from Swift herself. Did she deliberately choose this piece of jewelry to fuel the rumors or was it merely a coincidence?

Reports have suggested that Swift and Kelce have been spending time together discreetly in New York City, which has only added more fuel to the dating rumors. However, insiders close to the pair have hinted that, while they might not be officially an item, there is definitely something special between them. Kelce's endearing qualities, described as being down-to-earth, charismatic, and humorous, have endeared him to Swift's fan base.

This budding romance (or friendship) has even infiltrated the world of NFL commentary. During a game where Kelce scored a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars, announcers couldn't resist making playful references to Swift's songs, much to the delight of fans and viewers. NFL Network's Rich Eisen joined in on the fun, incorporating Swift's song titles into his commentary.

Swifties continue to closely monitor every move, outfit, and comment, eagerly awaiting any sign that might shed light on this intriguing chapter in Swift's love life.

