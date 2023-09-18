Taylor Swifts' The Eras Tour film leads to rescheduling of other Hollywood films

Taylor Swift is a force to reckon with. Her music tours have captured the imagination of music lovers the world over and it seems her upcoming The Eras Tour movie is making waves in Hollywood. While her fans are eagerly waiting for the film, it seems the release has led to other Hollywood films rescheduling the release date of their movies.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Swift's film has led to multiple films reshuffling their release dates. John Cena's action-comedy film, Freelance, has delayed its release by three weeks to avoid clashing with The Exorcist: Believer, a film that initially adjusted its release date due to Swift's film. Hindustan Times cites Box Office Pro data which has stated that there is a 'Swift-aversion' in the cinema industry. Trade Pundits feel The Eras Tour movie is expected to outshine the combined opening weekend earnings of all its six remaining competitors from September 22 to its release date on October 13.

The Eras Tour is projected to bring in an astounding $96 million at the box office. Meanwhile films like EXPEND4BLES, The Creator, Dumb Money, Paw Petrol: The Mighty Movie , Saw X and The Exorcist: Believer is expected to earn $68 million collectively.



Even in the most optimistic scenarios for competing films, their cumulative earnings may barely reach $104 million

This means it leaves Taylor Swift's film still ahead as it is expected to rake in $145 million. It's undeniably the Taylor Swift era, and the film industry must adapt to accommodate her star power.



Swift's film not only poses a threat to big Hollywood releases but also to smaller films. Most production houses are scrambling for and rescheduling the release of big blockbusters, and in the process is likely to affect the earnings of smaller films.



The Eras Tour movie hits theaters on October 13, 2023. The Eras Tour, which began in Arizona in March earlier this year, witnessed unprecedented demands in tickets and set world records in attendance and concert tour revenues.