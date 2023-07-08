Watch: Tom Cruise speaking in Hindi is the cutest thing on Internet today, here's what he has said

This video is for all Tom Cruise die-hard fans, especially Indians. Cruise is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One, and during his recent interview, the actor spoke Hindi, and that too in a very perfect way.

The video of Tom speaking Hindi and sweetly saying Namaste has taken the internet by storm. The clips show Tom in mid-interview when the interviewer is asking the actor about anything he can't do before hailing the actor's speaking skills and the multiple languages, like French, that he has spoken in the seventh instalment of the Mission Impossible franchise.

Looking at Tom's excellent speaking skills, the interviewer shared that she wondered if the actor was going to speak Hindi with her now. Replying to this, Tom said, "If you want me to speak in Hindi with you I will. Let's try it."