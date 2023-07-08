Watch: Tom Cruise speaking in Hindi is the cutest thing on Internet today, here's what he has said
This video is for all Tom Cruise die-hard fans, especially Indians. Cruise is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One, and during his recent interview, the actor spoke Hindi, and that too in a very perfect way.
The video of Tom speaking Hindi and sweetly saying Namaste has taken the internet by storm. The clips show Tom in mid-interview when the interviewer is asking the actor about anything he can't do before hailing the actor's speaking skills and the multiple languages, like French, that he has spoken in the seventh instalment of the Mission Impossible franchise.
Looking at Tom's excellent speaking skills, the interviewer shared that she wondered if the actor was going to speak Hindi with her now. Replying to this, Tom said, "If you want me to speak in Hindi with you I will. Let's try it."
The interviewer quickly made him say, ''Namaste. Aap kaise hain (How are you)'' and, as expected, Cruise spoke Hindi fluently.
Tom Cruise speaking Hindi+classic TC laugh and being totally charming as always 🤌🤌🤌 #TomCruise #MissionImpossible pic.twitter.com/bIqbF4YVE0— Tom Cruise News (@TCNews62) July 6, 2023
Sharing the video, a user wrote, "Tom Cruise speaking Hindi + classic TC laugh and being totally charming as always #TomCruise #MissionImpossible.''
Another fan wrote, ''He is so cute while speaking ‘namaste aap kaise ho’ & Is there anything he can't do,"
One user wrote, ''Namaste Tom Cruise Sir.''
Another Twitter user wrote, ''He spoke in Hindi . Wtf 😮😮😮😮😮😮😮😮😮😮🤩.''
More about Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One
Christopher McQuarrie has directed the movie, which stars Esai Morales, who plays the role of Gabriel, the film's main villain. Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, and Henry Czerny return from earlier movies.
Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, and Mark Gatiss are also part of the cast.
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will be released worldwide on July 12.
