WATCH | Megan Thee Stallion shooting case: What exactly happened in 2020?

In July 2020, the music industry was rocked by a startling incident that would dominate headlines for months to come. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, found herself at the centre of a harrowing ordeal when she was shot in the foot, an event that triggered an outpouring of speculation and concern. As the details gradually surfaced, the incident cast a shadow over the careers of those involved and raised questions about the nature of their relationship. Fast forward to a recent Tuesday, and the case takes another significant turn. Musician Tory Lanez, known legally as Daystar Peterson, faced the consequences of his actions as he received a 10-year prison sentence for his role in the 2020 shooting.

Found guilty of three felonies associated with the incident in December 2022, Lanez's sentencing brought some measure of closure to a story that had held the industry's attention captive.

Since his conviction in December, Lanez had been in custody in a county jail.

What exactly happened in 2020?

As mentioned above, Stallion was shot in the foot. The incident unfolded in the midst of a party in the Hollywood Hills, leaving Megan injured and sending shockwaves through the entertainment community. As details emerged, it became clear that this was not just another tabloid-worthy story but a serious crime that demanded answers. In the wake of the shooting, the public's curiosity was further piqued by a blurry video that swiftly went viral across social media platforms. This video depicted a wounded Stallion, visibly in distress, struggling to walk as she limped away from the scene with a bleeding foot.

What did Megan Thee Stallion say in her statement?

Stallion said in a written statement which was read in the courtroom on Monday, "Since I was viciously shot by the defendant, I have not experienced a single day of peace. Slowly but surely, I’m healing and coming back, but I will never be the same.” She made it clear that her absence from the hearing should not be misunderstood as indifference. She explained that she couldn't bear to be in the same room as Tory again. She appealed to Judge David Herriford to deliver a significant sentence.

