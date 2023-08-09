Canadian rapper Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez was handed 10 years prison sentence for shooting fellow artist Megan Thee Stallion in 2020.

Lanez, a Grammy-nominated rapper whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, was found guilty in December 2022 on three charges: assault with a semi-automatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Prosecutors sought a 13-year prison sentence for the 30-year-old artist, while the Lanez’s lawyers wanted probation and a drug rehabilitation program that would help him deal with alcoholism, which they say was a result of childhood trauma.

The shooting happed in August 2020 after both had an argument following a party hosted by reality star Kylie Jenner.

Incident happened during party in 2020

During a trial in Los Angeles, Megan Thee Stallion had said that Lanez shot her in the feet when she refused his call for a “dance”.

She was later taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where doctors found bullet fragments in her foot.

However, the matter came to light a few weeks after the incident when Stallion shared her ordeal on Instagram.

“Yes ... Tory shot me. It’s not that I was protecting anybody. I just wasn’t ready to speak.”

She also later took aim at him in the song “Shots Fired.”

“I couldn’t walk for a while,” she testified. “I still have nerve damage. I can’t really feel the side of my left foot. The back of my feet are always sore, but I just push through it.”

She also told the court that Lanez offered her $1 million to keep quiet about the shooting.

Lanez to appeal sentencing

Reacting to the sentencing, Jose Baez, Tory Lanez's lawyer, on Tuesday (Aug 8) said that his client will appeal the 10-year prison sentence.

"There are significant issues... that we've laid out in our motion for a new trial," Baez said outside the court in California.

He cited a lack of DNA evidence against Lanez in relation to the shooting, saying that the rapper's DNA was not found on the gun used.

Baez added that Lanez did not receive a fair trial.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said Lanez has tried to silence and intimidate Megan Thee Stallion to keep her from sharing her truth.

He said that Megan Thee Stallion remained strong "despite the physical violence, verbal attacks and attempts at public humiliation".

"The fact that (Megan) is a successful entertainer has brought an important spotlight on the issue of violence against women," Gascón said.

He said that many women like Megan feel afraid to come forward about their own experiences with abuse. He said he hopes that she has inspired other women by being vocal.