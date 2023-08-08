Hollywood next? Meghan Markle, Prince Harry biy film rights to a romance novel

If multiple reports are to be believed, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are all set to play new roles. The couple is reportedly set to produce a new feature film. They have reportedly secured the film rights of a book- which is a love story and are in the process of putting a team together for the film.



Many would recall, the couple recently lost their multi-million dollar Spotify deal. Reports also state that there will be no renewal of their Netflix deal.



Meghan Markle turns producer?



On Sunday, The Sun reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have secured the film rights of a book called Meet Me at the Lake by Carley Fortune. The romance novel will soon be translated for the big screen. However, due to the ongoing writers’ strike in Hollywood, the project is on hold at the moment. While the actual numbers and cost of the deal have not been revealed officially, it is being speculated that it must have come at a heavy price of USD 3 million to the couple.



What is the romance novel about?



Meet Me at the Lake by Carley Fortune is the love story of a couple who are currently in their early 30s. As the past continues to affect their present, weird incidents start taking place around them. The emotional blend of personal and external issues combine to form the overall story. The source also told The Sun that the couple is expecting to get the first adaptation collaborated with Netflix. However, nothing has been officially confirmed as of yet.