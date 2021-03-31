Watch: Iranian group performs Sholay's 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan', Internet can't stop gushing

Bollywood and its magic transcend borders! Ramesh Sippy's 1975 film 'Sholay' has attained cult status not just in India but also outside the country.



Now a series of videos are doing the rounds of the internet which show a group of Bollywood lovers re-enacting Sholay song 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'. The group, reportedly from Iran, perform the iconic song complete with a Gabbar and Basanti in tow.



In the videos, a woman, clad in a green saree, can be seen playing Hema Malini's part and dancing to the song while a in white shirt is seen playing Dharmendra with his hands tied up to the door. There is also a man playing Gabbar.



Their performance, presumably at someone's private party, is so earnest that it has got the Internet raving about it.

میگن تمام ایران بسیج شدن ساقی این مهمونی رو پیدا کنن😱😤🤣😂😅🤪😜 پارت ۱ ( پارت ۲،۳ در کامنتها🤪) pic.twitter.com/Ep8btYJ6B2 — Sheri 🇺🇸 (@Sheri_happy) March 27, 2021 ×

Some fans have also tagged the original cast of the film- Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra - but they are yet to react to it.



Here's what others had to say.

Iranian origin American lady dancing on song of Sholey "jab tak hai Jan" . She looks fabulous in Indian atire Sari . Fantastic recreation of scene. Bollywood impact in Asia. https://t.co/WMqqZGKl97 — Abid Asad (@AbidAsad) March 30, 2021 ×

@SrBachchan @aapkadharam, Bastani (@dreamgirlhema) of Sholay is still loved and admired all over the world. Iranian are still mesmerized by it. Worth checking the thread... https://t.co/tt4ZoY7UDR — Vishal Dutta (@duttavishal321) March 30, 2021 ×

It is a beautiful performance. Appeared as if the movie is playing except that the broken glass n blood spots were not there. (Should not be there also). Lovely. Hats off. — Sudhakar Chopra (@sudhakarchopra) March 29, 2021 ×

Also, the gentle-looking Gabbar, the guy next to Dharmendra holding what is supposed to be a firearm and the plastic cups falling at Hema's feet. This is so lovely, it made my day. — Anna MM Vetticad (@annavetticad) March 29, 2021 ×