Watch: Iranian group performs Sholay's 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan', Internet can't stop gushing

Hema Malini in 'Sholay' and Iranians performing to hit song from the film Photograph:( Twitter )
In the videos, a woman, clad in a green saree, can be seen playing Hema Malini's part and dancing to the song while a in white shirt is seen playing Dharmendra with his hands tied up to the door. There is also a man playing Gabbar.
Bollywood and its magic transcend borders! Ramesh Sippy's 1975 film 'Sholay' has attained cult status not just in India but also outside the country.
Now a series of videos are doing the rounds of the internet which show a group of Bollywood lovers re-enacting Sholay song 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'. The group, reportedly from Iran, perform the iconic song complete with a Gabbar and Basanti in tow.
Their performance, presumably at someone's private party, is so earnest that it has got the Internet raving about it.
میگن تمام ایران بسیج شدن ساقی این مهمونی رو پیدا کنن😱😤🤣😂😅🤪😜 پارت ۱ ( پارت ۲،۳ در کامنتها🤪) pic.twitter.com/Ep8btYJ6B2— Sheri 🇺🇸 (@Sheri_happy) March 27, 2021
Some fans have also tagged the original cast of the film- Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra - but they are yet to react to it.
Here's what others had to say.
🥰 love from Bollywood https://t.co/ziVr6qqAnr— অনির Onir اونیر ओनिर (@IamOnir) March 29, 2021
Sholay relived in Iran! @anandmahindra @hvgoenka https://t.co/YT52lRQR5o— Varun Amar (@adv_varunamar) March 31, 2021
Iranian origin American lady dancing on song of Sholey "jab tak hai Jan" . She looks fabulous in Indian atire Sari . Fantastic recreation of scene. Bollywood impact in Asia. https://t.co/WMqqZGKl97— Abid Asad (@AbidAsad) March 30, 2021
@SrBachchan @aapkadharam, Bastani (@dreamgirlhema) of Sholay is still loved and admired all over the world. Iranian are still mesmerized by it. Worth checking the thread... https://t.co/tt4ZoY7UDR— Vishal Dutta (@duttavishal321) March 30, 2021
It is a beautiful performance. Appeared as if the movie is playing except that the broken glass n blood spots were not there. (Should not be there also). Lovely. Hats off.— Sudhakar Chopra (@sudhakarchopra) March 29, 2021
Also, the gentle-looking Gabbar, the guy next to Dharmendra holding what is supposed to be a firearm and the plastic cups falling at Hema's feet. This is so lovely, it made my day.— Anna MM Vetticad (@annavetticad) March 29, 2021
Just wow what a entertaining environment well done💕👏👏👌☺️— Shivmangal Gupta (@Shivmangal496) March 29, 2021