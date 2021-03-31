Watch: Iranian group performs Sholay's 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan', Internet can't stop gushing

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Mar 31, 2021, 04.24 PM(IST)

Hema Malini in 'Sholay' and Iranians performing to hit song from the film Photograph:( Twitter )

Bollywood and its magic transcend borders! Ramesh Sippy's 1975 film 'Sholay' has attained cult status not just in India but also outside the country. 

Now a series of videos are doing the rounds of the internet which show a group of Bollywood lovers re-enacting Sholay song 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'. The group, reportedly from Iran, perform the iconic song complete with a Gabbar and Basanti in tow. 

In the videos, a woman, clad in a green saree, can be seen playing Hema Malini's part and dancing to the song while a in white shirt is seen playing Dharmendra with his hands tied up to the door. There is also a man playing Gabbar. 

Their performance, presumably at someone's private party, is so earnest that it has got the Internet raving about it. 

Some fans have also tagged the original cast of the film- Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra - but they are yet to react to it. 

Here's what others had to say. 

