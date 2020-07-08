Watch: Former Miss Colombia dances weeks after her leg is amputated

Resilience could easily be former Miss Colombia Daniela Alvarez's middle name. The beauty pageant winner posted an inspirational video of her dancing with her brother just three weeks after her leg got amputated.

The beauty pageant winner, who won the title of Miss Colombia in 2011, shared the video on her Instagram page and wrote, "No matter the difficulties! We must be resilient in life!! #enrumbatecondaniella."

In the video, Alvarez, who is also a Unicef television host, dances with her brother Ricki Alvarez at home. She swings her hips to the music and pulls off more than a few dips with a smile on her face.



Alvarez announced last month that she would be undergoing leg amputation due to a complication from surgery in the lower abdomen.



Since then the former beauty queen has shared photos of her time spent in the hospital on her Instagram which has over 2 million followers. On June 14, she shared touching photos with her loved ones, who surrounded her after her leg was amputated. Her hospital room can be seen decked with balloons.

"I want to share with you my new version, I love my body just like before, I'm happy to be here in this world to overcome all the challenges that come in my new life," Alvarez captioned the series of pics. "I know from God's hand I will accomplish EVERYTHING. let's go forward!!"



After winning the Miss Colombia title in 2011, she represented her country at the Miss Universe pageant in December 2012.