Watch: BTS takes over UNGA, performs 'Permission To Dance' inside the assembly hall

They came, they spoke and they conquered. Not only did K-pop boyband BTS speak about climate change, and sustainable development amid the pandemic, but the seven-member boy band also performed their latest hit 'Permission To Dance' in and outside the UN headquarters in New York.



The pre-recorded video was played soon after the seven members of the band- Jimin, J-Hope, Jin, Suga, RM, Jungkook, and V- spoke about the possibilities of the future generation and their ability to adapt to changing times amid a raging coronavirus pandemic. "The teenagers and those in the Twenties are not a lost generation. They are a welcoming generation. They forge ahead with possibilities of better tomorrow," said the band as they spoke at the UN General Assembly hall.

Watch their performance here

The group spoke of the challenges that the youth faced amid the pandemic and how they themselves were disappointed to cancel their 'Map of Soul' tour due to the pandemic.



Soon after a pre-recorded video of the seven singing and dancing inside the General assembly was played. The song- their latest to top Billboard Top 100 charts- had them taking the audience outside- first to the foyer and then to streets right outside the UN Headquarters with a few dancers joining in.

Also see: BTS to address UN General Assembly, a brief history of their association

The band's lead singer Jimin revealed that they were fully vaccinated. The UNGA performance was the band's first performance outside of Korea since the world went into a lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

BTS was appointed at the South Korean President Moon Jae-in's special envoy to UN this year. They were appointed 'Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture' last week and were awarded certificates of appointment.

This is their third outing at the UN. In 2018, band member RM gave a moving speech at the 73rd Assembly, prompting praises from diplomats, the general public, and fans around the world.



For the 75th Assembly, which took place last year, the band attended the event virtually and shared their message through a video bringing comfort to people.