BTS addresses UNGA; key highlights of their speech

Korean boyband BTS addressed the 76th UN General Assembly on Monday in New York. The K-pop band considered as youth icons all over the world spoke on climate change, sustainability and growth, challenges they faced amid the pandemic and why they felt the youth had the ability to forge ahead despite those challenges.



BTS was appointed 'Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture' last week by South Korea's president.



Here are the key highlights of their speech



Everyone agrees that climate change is an important problem but talking about what the best solution might be, that's not easy. It's a topic that is tough to make conclusions about.



There were times during the past two years when we too felt bewildered and troubled, but still, we had people who cried out "let's live on, let's make the best of this moment."



Sometimes it feels like the world is stuck in place. It feels like if you've lost your way. There was a time when we felt the same way.



I hope we just don't consider the future as grim darkness. We have people concerned for the world and searching for answers. There are still many pages left in the story about us and I feel like we shouldn't talk like the ending has already been written.



We learnt that there are many young people interested in environmental issues and choose it as their field of study. The future is unexplored territory. And they are searching for the answers.



It was a time for us to mourn, for the things that COVID-19 took away from us, a time to discover how precious each and every moment we have taken for granted was.



We are in the ideal time of our lives to take on new challenges. It wasn't as if you could blame anyone. You must have felt the frustration...the world changed like if we were transported in a flash to a parallel one.



There will be choices we make that might not be perfect but that does not mean there won't be anything we can do.

The band also performed to their latest hit 'Permission to Dance' at the general assembly hall. Watch the performance here.