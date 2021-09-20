BTS to address UN General Assembly, a brief history of their association 

K-pop superstars boy band BTS is all set to take the stage at the United Nations General Assembly today. The boy band will be at Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Moment 2021 at the 76th UNGA as South Korean President's special envoy.



While all eyes are on the seven-member band at the UNGA, this is not their first tryst at a UN event.



BTS has attended the UN General Assembly twice before due to their association with the anti-violence campaign with UNICEF.



In 2018, band member RM gave a moving speech at the 73rd Assembly, prompting praises from diplomats, the general public, and fans around the world.



For the 75th Assembly, which took place last year, the band attended the event virtually and shared their message through a video bringing comfort to people.



The band has been appointed as Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture' by the President of South Korea Moon Jae In at the 76th UNGA.





A spokesperson from the South Korean Presidential Office had earlier stated that the appointment decision was made keeping the mind to "raise awareness on global agendas, such as sustainable development, to future generations and to strengthen the nation's diplomatic power across the world in line with South Korea’s elevated status in the International community."

