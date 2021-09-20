BTS to speak at UN General Assembly today, here's where you watch them 

It's a big day for the ARMY as their favourite K-Pop boyband BTS will be addressing the UN General Assembly as part of South Korean President Moon Jae-in's special envoy.



Last week, the band of seven met with Moon for an official ceremony where they were appointed as 'Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture'. The band of seven were awarded certificates of appointment.



The band met the president at the main building of the Blue House, the office and residence of President Moon in Seoul, for the ceremony.



According to reports, the boy band which comprises of members Jimin, J-Hope, Jin, Suga, RM, Jungkook, and V arrived in New York on September 18 and will be performing at the 76th UNGA event on Monday.



The band will also be speaking at Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Moment 2021 at UNGA. This is an annual meeting of leaders from 193 member and observer nations dedicated to the UN’s sustainable development goals.

The SDG Moment 2021 event will take place at the General Assembly Hall, beginning 5.30 pm IST on September 20, Monday.





The official Twitter handle of the United Nations will be live streaming BTS’s address and performance on Monday. The fans of the band, who call themselves the ARMY, can watch the event live on YouTube.



On Saturday, the band's official Twitter handle hinted at what BTS would be talking about. “If we believe there's hope, we will find the way. We stand against racial discrimination and hate speech,” read the tweet.