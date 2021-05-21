Watch: BTS release much-awaited single 'Butter'

The wait is finally over for BTS fans as the Korean pop band has released their much-awaited single ‘Butter’. They had been teasing fans with sneak peaks and updates of the song over the last few weeks.

This is the group’s second all-English song after their Grammy-nominated number ‘Dynamite’.

The BTS song follows their style of having catchy tunes but also a video that has easy-to-replicate dance moves.

Ahead of the song's premiere on YouTube, BTS members were seen participating in a cooking-related segment, counting down to the release of the song. In the segment, reminding us of their Run BTS variety show, singer Jin doubled up as the host and gave fellow members tasks to perform. While Suga, V and Jungkook were in one team, RM, Jimin and J-Hope were in the other.

Watch the song here:

BTS will soon be debuting ‘Butter’ with a live performance at this year’s Billboard Music Awards.