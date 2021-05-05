BTS tease fans with two additional clips from upcoming single 'Butter'

Korean pop band BTS hyped up fans recently as they teased two additional concept clips starring vocalist Jin and rapper SUGA. It is from their upcoming single ‘Butter’.

The newly released clips show SUGA delicately handling a film camera against a neon-dominated backdrop. As the clip unravels, the rapper takes apart the negative films and watches them slip off his palms. Meanwhile, Jin wins hearts with his charm, as he rears in a bunch of balloons before releasing them into the air. Jin is seen with yellow balloons in the clip.

With Jung Kook linked to the toasted bread, RM to the party popper, SUGA to the film camera, and Jin to the smiley balloons, it’s just a matter of days before we find out the owners of the remaining props -- in the upcoming single ‘Butter’.

BTS will release their second all-English track ‘Butter’ and its accompanying music video on May 21.