WATCH: Blackpink's Jennie seen dancing post The Idol premiere at Cannes

K-pop star Jennie is living the dream! Blackpink star was earlier spotted at Cannes with her polished debut and was later in the day seen letting her hair down at the after party. Part of the HBO show The Idol which got a screening at the prestigious film festival, Jennie was seen mingling with The Weeknd aka Abel Tesfaye, who also happens to star in the show. The show also stars Johnny Depp’s daughter, Lily Rose Depp in a major role.

Jennie wore a custom Chanel for her Cannes debut. Take a look at her stylish debut here

Jennie Ruby Jane for the 76th Cannes Film Festival. pic.twitter.com/qAroy6xVoF — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 22, 2023 ×

Jennie was seen having a good time dancing at the Cannes after-party. She donned a white and black monochromatic top with a skirt that had a thigh-high slit. In a video that has now found its way to the internet, Jennie looked like she enjoyed her time there.

Watch it here:

As for her HBO show, The Idol centers on an upcoming pop idol played by Lily Rose-Depp and her relationship with a self-help Guru. Jennie Kim has a pivotal role in the series. Jennie makes a foray into acting with this show. She is otherwise a part of an extremely popular Korean pop band Blackpink which has chart-topping numbers to its credit. Jennie is currently rumored to be in a relationship with fellow K-pop star, BTS member V.