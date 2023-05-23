Blackpink's Jennie makes Cannes debut in stunning custom Chanel gown: Watch

K-pop star Jennie from Blackpink, who recently grabbed headlines for her performance at the Coachella music festival and her stunning look at Met Gala, is making waves on the internet once again for her sartorial choice. The diva recently made her Cannes debut and for the special event, she picked a custom Chanel gown, which resembled her Met Gala look. The dress was first seen in Chanel's Spring 2020 Haute Couture collection.

The Korean singer and rapper attended the premiere of the television series The Idol at Cannes. She walked the red carpet with producer Ashley Levinson, director Sam Levinson, Abel Tesfaye, Troye Sivan, Lily-Rose Depp, Rachel Sennott, Sophie Mudd, Moses Sumney, Hari Nef, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and producer Reza Fahim.

Jennie is the second Blackpink member to debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Rosé attended the red carpet event last week. She was seen dressed in a chic black YSL gown.

Reacting to the singer's sartorial pick, a fan commented, "She looks gorgeous!! Kinda like this look more than the Met Gala one." Another wrote, "The whole crowd was screaming for her." And, a third comment read, "I just love how this outfit fits like a glove. Congrats on your Cannes debut Jennie."

On the personal front, the singer is grabbing attention for her rumoured relationship with BTS member V. The two were reportedly seen hanging out in Paris ahead of Cannes Film Festival. The two, however, are yet to confirm their relationship in public.

