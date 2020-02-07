Watch: 'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda literally become 'World Famous Lover' in trailer

With only a few days left for Valentine’s Day, Vijay Deverakonda starrer ‘World Famous Lover’ trailer is finally out. Slated for a release worldwide on February 14, the film has Vijay romance four actresses because he wants to clinch the title of world famous lover even though he is married and has a kid.

Sharing the trailer on social, the actor wrote, “I knew this was going to be my last love story, so we decided to make this one of its kind. Filled with all kinds of love. I present to you, #WorldFamousLover!” See first look here.

I knew this was going to be my last love story, so we decided to make this one of its kind.



Filled with all kinds of love. I present to you, #WorldFamousLover!



Releasing this Valentine's Day - Feb 14th.#WFLTrailer - https://t.co/p86vDMb8PG — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) February 6, 2020 ×

From the trailer, the film looks intense with the South Indian star experiencing a myriad of emotions as he romances four women. The four women are Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa, Izabelle Leite, and Aishwarya Rajessh.

The love story ‘World Famous Lover’ looks like it’s divided between four stages -- a high school/ college love story, a husband and wife’s crumbling marriage, a boss and her employee’s relationship and two people from different countries hitting it off. It’s not clear whether these things happen at the same time or are separate stories.

Watch the trailer:

‘World Famous Lover’ is produced by K.A. Vallabha, and directed by K. Kranthi Madhav. The film’s music is by Gopi Sundar.