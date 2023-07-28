Watch: Anil Kapoor's heart-warming moment with fan in Munich

In a heart-warming display of the everlasting charm of Bollywood classics, renowned actor Anil Kapoor recently shared a nostalgic moment on his Instagram account. The video captured a man in Munich, Germany, completely engrossed in listening to Anil Kapoor's all-time hit song, My Name Is Lakhan, from the 1989 film Ram Lakhan. The clip beautifully demonstrates how music transcends boundaries, connecting people from diverse backgrounds.

Anil Kapoor's post

The video commences with an unidentified man sitting on a pavement in Munich, enjoying the beats of the iconic song playing from a portable speaker. The infectious energy of the music catches the attention of none other than Anil Kapoor himself, who happens to be nearby. Approaching the fan with curiosity, the Night Manager star asks, "Where did you get this song from? Do you like this song? Where are you from?"

Also read: Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon are still going strong after eight months of dating



To Anil Kapoor's surprise and delight, the man points toward the speaker and proudly responds, "Anil Kapoor." He adds, "I am from Transylvania [Romania]. I love India." Despite not immediately recognising the actor in person, the man's passion for Indian culture and admiration for the Bollywood legend's work are unmistakable.



Sharing this heartwarming encounter on social media platform X, Anil Kapoor wrote, "Ek raah se guzarte hue mera guzara hua kal mil gaya...( I found my past walking down a road). This nostalgic moment stands as a testament to the timelessness of "My Name Is Lakhan" and its universal appeal, striking a chord with music lovers worldwide

Ek raah se guzarte hue mera guzara hua kal mil gaya...



This iconic song still resonates in different parts of the world .. In Munich with a gentleman from Transylvania. @bindasbhidu @SubhashGhai1 pic.twitter.com/Xxv0dXzzaA — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 27, 2023 ×

How fans reacted

The video quickly became viral on social media, with fans expressing their delight at watching this endearing encounter between Anil Kapoor and his enthusiastic fan. It also sheds light on Bollywood's enormous effect on foreign audiences, as its legendary songs and films leave an unforgettable imprint on individuals from all walks of life.

About Ram Lakhan

Anil Kapoor's renowned performance in Ram Lakhan lives on in the minds of millions throughout the world, inspiring a new generation of Bollywood fans. Subhash Ghai's film was a huge hit and is now considered a timeless masterpiece. My Name Is Lakhan, which featured Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Madhuri Dixit, became an anthem of the time and is still beloved by many.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE