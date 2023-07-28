Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani reactions: Netizens call Ranveer-Alia's film absolutely hilarious

The most-awaited movie of the year, Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, is here, and the audience can't contain their excitement to watch the two stalwarts Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt on the big screen again. The movie also marks the comeback of filmmaker Karan Johar's return as director after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

The movie has created enough buzz among the netizens, who are going berserk over Ranveer and Alia's chemistry. In the movie, the Bajirao Mastani actor plays the role of the Punjabi lad Rocky Randhawa, who falls in love with Rani Chatterjee, played by Alia Bhatt. While Rocky is a fun-loving boy, Rani is a successful TV journalist - how two people from totally different background fall in love and make their family agree to their marriage, makes the rest of the plot.

The film also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

Co-written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sudip Roy, the movie is garnering outstanding reviews from the audience and critics alike, who called Karan Johar's drama a perfect family drama.



The film has been released in theatres, and reviews have started pouring in as eager cinemagoers watched "First Day, First Show."

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh called the film, terrific. Giving the film a four-star rating, he wrote in the post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, ''#KaranJohar gets it right with #RRKPK… Well-packaged entertainer that encompasses drama, emotions, romance, music seamlessly… #RanveerSingh fantastic, #AliaBhatt superb… Has merits to emerge a success story. #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaaniReview.''

So far, the majority of audience reviews that have come in are positive and have hailed the film.

One user wrote on a post, ''So much to say.This movie isn't K3G of my time it's a freshly made family drama.It's Rocky aur Rani ki prem kahani. This movie is EVERYTHING this includes laughter,cries,masala and what not... My Bollywood heart is so happy after longggg time🥰.''

Another user wrote, ''#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani is a culmination of everything that a classic Bollywood film should have! The songs of this film are absolutely beautiful 💕 #RRKPKreview.''

#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani 1st half:#RanveerSingh is absolutely hilarious! A balance of being quirky & endearing! Contrary to Tum Kya Mile: the chemistry works big time w/ Alia





Honestly #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani is definitely a film worth watching! It has a dose of everything: emotions, drama, comedy, romance 🔥 sab hai iss film mein! Har kisiko kuch na kuch zaroor milega to love! #RRKPKReview

Just watched #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani and it's a rollercoaster of emotions! 😍 #RanveerSingh and #AliaBhatt's chemistry is electric ⚡️ The story is heartwarming and the music is a treat for the ears! Don't miss out #RRKPKReview

Watched #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani first day, first show. It's a complete entertainer with a fresh package of romance and humour. It has Karan Johar written all over it ⭐⭐⭐⭐#RRKPKReview

WION review on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani

Film critic Shomini Sen called Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's starrer drama a predictable yet fun family film.

Billed as a big-budget multi-starrer summer entertainer, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is quintessentially Bollywood in every sense of the term. Amid all the showsha, dialogue baazi lies a story of two very different people falling for each other. The lead pair is as different as chalk and cheese. He is a loud Punjabi boy from a conservative business family in Delhi while she is a successful TV journalist from a liberal, creative and modern-thinking Bengali family. One would never expect the two to fall in love and yet they do. Rocky (Ranveer Singh) reaches out to Rani Chatterjee (Alia Bhatt) to help his grandfather (veteran actor Dharmendra) reconnect with his old flame, Rani's grandmother (Shabana Azmi). Rocky and Rani end up meeting regularly on the pretext of making their grandparents meet and fall in love. Read the full review here:

