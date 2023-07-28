Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon are still going strong after eight months of dating

It’s more than just a summer romance for Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon as the two have been “going strong” according to sources close to the couple. The two have been dating for close to eight months now.

Sources revealed to People magazine that the two are going “very strong” and are “doing great”. The two have been spending a lot of time together in Europe and enjoy each other’s company a lot.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are into each other

Reports suggest that “it’s obvious to anyone who sees them together,” how much they are into each other. Brad Pitt, 59, has been in Europe this summer, where he was working on a Formula One racing movie until the SAG-AFTRA strike put the production of the movie on hold.

“He still has a place at Chateau Miraval and has been staying there and other places in Europe,” the source adds.

As for Ines, she is said to have been “flying in to see him several times."

How they began to date

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon were first spotted together at a Los Angeles concert in November. Sources however believe that the two have been seeing each other for longer than that. Brad was previously linked with Emily Ratajkowski and Nicole Poturalski after he broke up with wife Angelina Jolie. They announced their divorce in 2016.

Meanwhile, Ines de Ramon and her former husband, Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, split in May 2022 after three years of marriage. She reportedly met Brad Pitt through a mutual friend.

