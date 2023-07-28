75th Emmy Awards delayed: Another blow to industry owing to strikes

The Emmy Awards is delayed! Amid speculation of Emmys not airing on its scheduled date, vendors for the same confirm to Variety that the TV Academy informed them that the date has been pushed. Ever since the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike paused work in Hollywood, insiders have been speculating that the Emmy Awards will see a delay.

Emmys were originally set for the September 18 date but now that there is less than two months left for the date, organisers have informed all vendors, producers and others involved with the event. The same is true for the Creative Arts Emmys, originally slated to take place on September 9 and September 10.

First time Emmys postponed since 9/11

This is the first time that the Emmys have been postponed since 2001. It was after the 9/11 terrorist attacks that shook the United States. At that time, the Emmys were pushed to November. Also, the Emmys were a bit subdued that year.

As for this year, a new date hasn’t been announced yet. It seems likely that the TV Academy will announce the new date for the Emmys in August. Variety reports that Fox is aiming to air the show in January 2024, while the TV Academy had been pushing for a November date. At this point of time, a January date looks more plausible with the whole of industry facing a breakdown because of the strikes.

What the TV Academy has to say about delay

“Like the rest of the industry, we hope there will be an equitable and timely resolution for all parties in the current guild negotiations. We continue to monitor the situation closely with our partners at Fox and will advise if and when there is an update available,” the TV Academy said last week in a statement.

The Emmys nominations were announced on July 12. While there is no host yet for the upcoming Emmys, it does have Jesse Collins Entertainment as producer.

