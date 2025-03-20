Leonardo DiCaprio’s highly anticipated film with Paul Thomas Anderson has a new date now. The Warner Bros. film is titled One Battle After Another. The American crime thriller will no longer release on August 8 and has been shifted by another month. The new release date for the film is September 26.

This change comes as US movie insiders suggest that the studio is trying to streamline a lot of things including helping movie theatres with VistaVision projection systems to accommodate their director’s vision.

Warner Bros. shakes up its slate of movies for the year

The Leonardo film will also star Sean Penn, Benicio Del Toro, Regina Hall and Teyana Taylor.

In addition to this change, another Warner Bros film, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Bride! will see a notable push from this September to March 6, 2026. The film also stars Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley. The Bride! takes on a different twist on the story of Frankenstein’s monster and his spouse. The change comes as the studio wants there to be a gap between this film and award-winning director Guillermo del Toro’s own Frankenstein take starring Jacob Elordi. Jacob’s film is set to release on Netflix in November.

Also, reports suggest that Warner Bros. is more confident about releasing tentpoles around March.

Also, director Zach Cregger’s follow-up to his successful horror feature Barbarian has been moved from January 2026 release to August 8. The film is titled Weapons and is a multi-story horror epic starring Josh Brolin and Julia Garner.

Another mystery project, Flowervale Street starring Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor and Maisy Stella, has moved from March 2026 to Aug. 14, 2026. The film is helmed by David Robert Mitchell and produced by J.J. Abrams.

Warner Bros. Animation’s The Cat in the Hat will release two weeks earlier than planned, settling on February 27 next year.