SNL: Oscar-winning actress Mikey Madison, Jack Black and Jon Hamm will take up the honours for hosting the new episode of Saturday Night Live with Morgan Wallen; Elton John and Brandi Carlile and songstress Lizzo serving as musical guests.

Advertisment

Mikey Madison, Jack Black and Jon Hamm set for hosting duties

For Mikey Madison, this will be her first appearance at SNL and she is fresh off her Oscar win for Anora. She won Best Actress for Anora this year at the Academy Awards 2025. Her film, Anora, swept the Oscars with most prominent wins including Best Film and Best Director. Previously, Mikey has starred in Scream, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and the series Better Things.

She will be joined by Morgan Wallen who has been on SNL once before when Jason Bateman hosted in 2020. Wallen will appear to support his upcoming album, I’m The Problem.

Advertisment

Jack Black returns to SNL for his fourth term as host. He’s previously headlined the show in 2002, 2003 and 2005. He is best known for films like School of Rock, Nacho Libre, Tropic Thunder and others. He will next be seen in A Minecraft Movie.

As for Jon Hamm, this will be his fourth time at SNL. He is best known for his popular role as Don Draper in Mad Men. He is also the star and executive producer of the Apple TV+ series Your Friends and Neighbours, which premieres April 11.

Advertisment

Lizzo will also be a fourth-timer on SNL. She served as both host and musical guest in 2022, and was musical guest for Eddie Murphy in 2019 and Austin Butler in 2022.