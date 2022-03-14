Waiting for the sequel to 'Minnal Murali' ? Here’s what we know so far

1. It is definitely happening. Plans to turn 'Minnal Murali' into a franchise were afoot even before the release. Now that Minnal Murali has turned out to be a global hit, the second film in the proposed series is being written in right earnest write. I mean, right now.

2. Part 2 of 'Minnal Murali' will be bigger in scope scale and budget. This time the producers intend to take the Franchise to a global level. While the first film in the Franchise was budgeted at approximately 19 crore rupees, Part 2 will go as high as 100 crores.

Jared Leto opens up on Morbius and Spider-Man crossover

3. But no, it won’t release on OTT alone. According to sources close to the project, Minnal Murali 2 will “most definitely” get a theatre release; even if it is simultaneously released on OTT it will most certainly go into theatres. Also, lead actor Tovino Thomas and director Basil Joseph who fought tooth and nail for the first part to be released in cinemas, will this time co-produce the franchise to exercise more control over release plans.

4. This brings us to Tovino Thomas who is now officially, one of India’s biggest stars. Tovino will of course reprise his role as Jaison. But this time Jaison will have added powers. Just what those powers are, are yet to be decided.

'Succession' actor Sarah Snook is better says show's cast post her Covid diagnosis

5. Will Jaison/Murali fly this time? NO! A big no. According to the architects of India’s first truly successful super-hero series, Tovino Thomas’s big USP is that he is different from the Marvel and DC super-heroes. If Jaison flies he will lose his USP as a super-hero.

6. Who will play the super-villain this time? Talks are on with several big names in Malayalam cinema. But a well-informed source tells me that Guru Somasundaram who played the super-villain so brilliantly in the first film may be back in the second film, though his character died.

7. 'Minnal Murali' 2 will be a bi-lingual in Malayalam and Hindi with a separate Hindi version. It may also be a tri-lingual. An English version is also being considered.