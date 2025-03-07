Contrary to rumours, Bollywood's Vyjayanthimala is fine. The actress's son busted rumours about her death after some reports claimed that she had died at the age of 91. On Friday, Suchindra Bali refuted the rumours in a post on his Facebook page, as did musician Girijashankar Sundaresan on Instagram.

Advertisment

Vyjayanthimala's son busts death hoax

On Friday, some media reports claimed that Vyjayanthimala had died, though there was no official statement from the veteran star's family or team confirming the news. A few hours later, her son Suchindra reportedly wrote on social media, “Dr Vyjayanthimala Bali is in good health and any news that says otherwise is false. Before sharing, please validate the news source." Musician Girijashankar Sundaresan also refuted the rumours, writing ‘We’re better than this' on his Instagram stories.

Dupahiya review | This delightful, soul-stirring village drama is a treat to watch



The veteran actress, also a well-known Bharatnatyam dancer, continues to perform on stage. Earlier this year in January, Vyjayanthimala performed at Kala Pradarshini in Chennai. She performed Bharatnatyam, which also featured musician Girijashankar's vocals. He posted his admiration for her performance on Instagram and wrote, “An absolute honor to share the stage with Padma Vibhushan Dr. Vyjantimala Bali Amma. Her grace, talent, and legacy continue to inspire us all. Grateful to be part of this magical experience! Cherishing this moment forever.”

Advertisment

PM Narendra Modi meets Padma Vibhushan awardee Vyjayanthimala in Chennai

About Vyjayanthimala

Vyjayanthimala is regarded as one of the finest Indian actors and one of the first female superstars of Indian cinema. She debuted in Tamil cinema at age 16 with Vaazhkai and worked in Tamil, telugu and Hindi cinema in a career spanning over several decades. In 1954, her breakthrough came with the romantic film Nagin. She also played Chandramukhi in Bimal Roy's 1955 film Devdas.

Advertisment

She has starred in hits like Sangam, Jewel Thief, Amrapali, Ganwaar, and more.

Chiranjeevi, Vyjayanthimala honoured with Padma Vibhushan



She was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour granted by the Government of India in 2024.

Nadaaniyan review: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor's film is completely unnecessary