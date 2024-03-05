PM Narendra Modi meets Padma Vibhushan awardee Vyjayanthimala in Chennai

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently met veteran actress Vyjayanthimala in Chennai. The moments were captured in heartwarming pictures shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday. The first image shows PM Modi greeting Vyjayanthimala with folded hands as the veteran actress wraps a cream-coloured shawl around him. The second photo shows them engaged in a discussion, seated in a room.

Expressing his delight, PM Modi wrote in his tweet, "Glad to have met Vyjayanthimala ji in Chennai. She has just been conferred the Padma Vibhushan and is admired across India for her exemplary contribution to the world of Indian cinema."

The post garnered positive reactions, with one individual congratulating Vyjayanthimala on the well-deserved recognition. A tweet from an X user read, "What a delightful encounter! Congrats to Vyjayanthimala ji on receiving the Padma Vibhushan, a well-deserved recognition for her remarkable contributions to Indian cinema."

Glad to have met Vyjayanthimala Ji in Chennai. She has just been conferred the Padma Vibhushan and is admired across India for her exemplary contribution to the world of Indian cinema. pic.twitter.com/CFVwp1Ol0t — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 4, 2024

"These are the true artists of the classics Legend Shrimati Vyjayanthimala ji - a legendary Bharatnatyam dancer and phenomenal actress," tweeted another X user. Highlighting her contribution to classical arts, a fan said, "Her contributions to Bharatanatyam are even greater. She is undoubtedly the greatest exponent of the art form."

For those unaware, Vyjayanthimala was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award, on the eve of Republic Day 2024.

Hema Malini, another iconic figure in Indian cinema, also recently met Vyjayanthimala at her home. In an Instagram post, Hema described meeting her role model, expressing admiration for Vyjayanthimala's continued passion for dance and her radiant personality. Vyjayanthimala's contribution to Bharatanatyam, along with her illustrious film career, was acknowledged during their nostalgic discussion.

"Most memorable day of my life - meeting my role model, the icon Vyjayanthimala along with her lovely family at her Chennai residence yesterday," Hema captioned the post.