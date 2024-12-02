New Delhi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi watched the recently released film The Sabarmati Report along with the film's actors on Monday at a special screening held in Delhi. The screening took place at Balyogi Auditorium in the Parliament.

The film, starring Vikrant Massey, is based on the tragic burning of the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express near Godhra station in Gujarat on February 27, 2002. The incident had claimed 59 lives and led to the Godhra riots. Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat at the time of the incident.

Massey who was present at the screening, called the moment the "highest point" in his career" and a "special experience."

After watching the film with the PM, actor Vikrant Massey spoke to the press and said, "I watched the film with Prime Minister and all cabinet ministers and many MPs. It was a special experience. I will still not be able to express it in words because I am so happy... This is the highest point of my career, that I got to watch my film with the Prime Minister."

Advertisment

#WATCH | Delhi: After watching his film 'The Sabarmati Report' with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actor Vikrant Massey says, "I watched the film with Prime Minister and all cabinet ministers and many MPs. It was a special experience. I will still not be able to express it in… pic.twitter.com/htzbo6ayaJ — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2024 ×

Actress Raashii Khanna said, "We have watched the movie a number of times, but today was very special as we got to watch it with the Prime Minister... It's a surreal feeling. It's a high point in my career. The film has been made tax-free in many states, and other states are also on the path of making it tax-free. I hope people watch it in large numbers."

Ever since its release on November 15, the film has gained significant attention and been declared tax-free in many states. Earlier, PM Modi had praised the film's efforts to reveal the truth.

Advertisment

Joined fellow NDA MPs at a screening of 'The Sabarmati Report.' I commend the makers of the film for their effort. pic.twitter.com/uKGLpGFDMA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 2, 2024 ×

“Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it. A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out!,” PM Modi had said in a post on X on November 17.

Advertisment

Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it. A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out! https://t.co/8XXo5hQe2y — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 17, 2024 ×

The Sabarmati Report has been directed by Dheeraj Sarna and features Vikrant Massey, Ridhi Dogra, and Raashii Khanna in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures and Vikir Films Production.

The screening also had veteran actor and Ektaa's father, Jeetendra, in attendance, who expressed happiness at being present for the special screening. "I told the honorable Prime Minister that I have spent 50 years in the film industry, and for the first time, because of my daughter’s company, today I am sitting and watching a film with the honorable Prime Minister."

Delhi: Actor Jeetendra after watching the film 'The Sabarmati Report', says, "I told the honorable Prime Minister that I have spent 50 years in the film industry, and for the first time, because of my daughter’s company, today I am sitting and watching a film with the honorable… pic.twitter.com/9Zq3soD18r — IANS (@ians_india) December 2, 2024 ×

Vikrant Massey's retirement shocker

Earlier in the day, the 12th Fail actor surprised everyone as he announced that he would be retiring from acting.

Vikrant Massey announces break from films. Fans ask why retiring so soon?

“The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank every one of you for your indelible support (namaste emoji). But as I move forward, I realise it's time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor," Massey wrote on Instagram.

“So coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between (red heart emoji). Forever indebted (red heart emoji),” the note read.

Also read: The Sabarmati Report review: Vikrant Massey's film fails to tackle a serious topic

Vikrant will be next seen in Yaar Jigri and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.