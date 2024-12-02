New Delhi

Is Vikrant Massey retiring from films for good?

Advertisment

In what came as a shocking news for his fans, Massey, who had a successful film release last month with The Sabarmati Report, announced a break from films.

Taking a step back from films, Vikrant wrote in a note on Instagram that he will meet his fans for one last time in 2025 before he moves out of Mumbai.

He wrote, "The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise its time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor."

Advertisment

Vikrant did not mention anything else and left the rest of it for people to guess as he did not reveal whether he planned to come back to the world of films. He only added, “Until time deems right” before signing off.

Check out the post here:

Advertisment

Netizens react to Vikrant's retirement news

Fans expressed their shock in the comments section. A user wrote, "I hope it's not true." Another comment read, "fill your cup then be back." A third comment read, "Why you want to become the next Imran khan of Bollywood. we already lost one of the finest actors just because he chose family."

Another comment read, "Bro you are at peak...why do you think like this."

In the past few years, Vikrant Massey established himself as a bankable actor who delivered good films and acting that earned him praise. From television to OTT, Vikrant’s journey as an actor has been an enviable one.

Vikrant made his debut on television with the show Dhoom Machao Dhoom. He rose to fame through Balika Vadhu in 2009.

In films, his work first got noticed in Konkona Sen Sharma's directorial A Death in the Gunj. He went on to star in films like Chhapaak, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, Haseen Dillruba, Gaslight. Last year, his film 12th Fail became one of the most talked about films with both commercial and critical success.