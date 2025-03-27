Vikram fans can rejoice as the actor’s highly anticipated film Veera Dheera Sooran will finally hit cinemas across on Thursday. The film’s early morning shows were cancelled due a legal case on the film’s producers. The afternoon shows too had been called off.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the makers of Veera Dheera Sooran has finally cleared all decks, and the evening shows will start as planned.

What was the controversy around Veera Dheera Sooran?

The issues started with Mumbai-based production company B4U filed a case against producer HR Pictures in the Delhi HC for announcing the release of the film before finalizing the OTT deal. B4U holds the rights to sell Veera Dheera Sooran’s OTT rights. The Delhi HC ordered an interim stay of the film’s release until 10:30 am IST on Thursday and ordered the producers to deposit Rs 7 crore (Rs 70 million) and submit the required documents within 48 hours.

The makers were also ordered to push the release date by four weeks. But with a lot riding on the release, it was expected that the stakeholders of the film would arrive at an amicable solution soon.

The makers have now assured that the shows will resume in the evening. A post by HR Pictures read, “Theatrical Screening begin worldwide! Witness our Chiyaan Vikram as Kaali. Get ready for an action-packed ride. Don’t miss out on this epic adventure! An SU Arun Kumar Picture. A GV Prakash musical.”

About Veera Dheera Sooran

Veera Dheera Sooran, directed by Arun Kumar, stars SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Dushara Vijayan along with Vikram. The film has GV Prakash Kumar’s music and it has been produced by Riya Shibu under the HR Pictures banner.