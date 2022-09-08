'Vikram Vedha' trailer out! Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's high-octane action drama looks promising

The much-awaited trailer of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's 'Vikram Vedha' is out now and it will keep you hooked from the first frame to the last.

The gripping trailer takes off with a fighting sequence between Hrithik as Vedha and Saif Ali Khan as Vikram with Vijay Raaz’s narration and high-pitch music playing in the background- adding more drama to the narrative. The multi-starrer will release on 30th September and is being touted as the big release of the festive season.

The 2-minute trailer takes us into the life of Vikram, the cop, and Vedha, a ruthless gangster. Written and directed by Pushkar & Gayatri, the trailer is action-packed, and visually attractive, with gun fights, car-chasing, killing, and a lot more.



Pushkar and Gayatri have also directed the original Tamil version starring Madhavan and Vijay Sethupati on which the film is based.

Looking at the trailer, it can be safely said that the remake of the hit-Tamil film has a lot to offer.

Apart from mind-blowing stunts and fight sequences, the trailer also takes us to the personal life mysteries of Vikram and Vedha and how the story is about good vs the bad.



The film's synopsis reads as, ''the story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities.''

The film also stars Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, Sharib Hashmi and Satyadeep Mishra in key roles.