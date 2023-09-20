Vijay Antony daughter's death: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Jayam Ravi, more mourn loss

The Tamil entertainment industry in India is grappling with a tragic incident that has left them in shock. Vijay Antony, a well-known actor and composer, has suffered the untimely loss of his 16-year-old daughter. The young girl reportedly died by suicide, and the news has sent shockwaves throughout the industry. Shortly after the news broke, several celebrities associated with the Tamil entertainment world took to social media to express their condolences and share their grief over the heartbreaking incident.

Renowned filmmaker Venkat Prabhu also expressed his shock, stating, "Woke up to this shocking news! Deepest condolences Vijay Antony Saar and family."

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj offered words of support, saying, "Heartbroken to hear the news about your loss Vijay Antony brother. More strength to you and your family to get through this loss."

Actor Gautham Karthik shared his sympathies, writing, "My deepest condolences to brother @vijayantony and his family… Truly shocking to hear this… I pray that God gives your family strength during this time. I’m so sorry for your loss. May she rest in peace…"

Actor Krishna expressed his grief, saying, "Woke up to this extremely unfortunate news. My prayers and condolences to bro @vijayantony and family. May God give the strength to the poor parents to overcome this pain."

The news of the untimely and unfortunate demise of Meera, the daughter of @vijayantony and Fatima is shocking beyond imaginations. No amount of consoling and condolences can replace the everlasting grief of Vijay Antony and Fatima.



R Sarath Kumar, a prominent actor and politician, expressed his condolences on X, saying, "The news of the untimely and unfortunate demise of the daughter of @vijayantony and Fatima is shocking beyond imagination. No amount of consoling and condolences can replace the everlasting grief of Vijay Antony and Fatima. Vijay, I hope the almighty gives strength to your family to bear this unfathomable loss. May her soul rest in peace."

Actor Prasanna also conveyed his condolences on social media, stating, "Heartbroken to hear the news about your loss Vijay Antony brother. More strength to you and your family to get through this loss."

Jayam Ravi shared a heartfelt message, reminding young people of their value, saying, "To all the children out there, please know that you are cherished, valued, and never alone. We are living only for your happiness and love. Life is full of ups and downs, and you have the power to overcome the challenges… Whatever share to parents we are there to face for you."

