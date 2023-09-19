ugc_banner

Indian composer-actor Vijay Antony's daughter reportedly dies by suicide

Updated: Sep 19, 2023

Called Meera, Vijay Antony's daughter was 16.

The 16-year-old daughter of renowned Indian music composer and actor Vijay Antony has reportedly died by suicide, as per a report in The Indian Express. The incident occurred in the early hours of a Tuesday morning.

Meera, a student in Class 12 at a prominent private school in Chennai, was discovered dead in her room at approximately 3 am. Antony, upon finding her, rushed her to a nearby private hospital. Despite immediate medical attention, she was declared dead.

Local law enforcement authorities responded to the incident, with the Teynampet police arriving at the scene. Meera's body was then transported to the Omandurar government hospital for a post-mortem examination.. A case has been registered, and the police are currently conducting an ongoing investigation into the matter.

As of now, the police have not disclosed any specific details regarding the reasons behind her suicide.

More details awaited...

