Victoria Beckham reveals her extreme daily wellness routine

Victoria Beckham takes healthy living to the 'extreme' and she has recently shared her top wellness secrets in a recent interview. The ex-Space Girl featured on the latest cover of Vogue Australia and she happily revealed her daily fitness and wellness routine in the accompanying interview. And, it's anything but ordinary!

The mum of four has two morning workouts and an intense beauty routine. From her Holland Park, London home which she shares with her husband David and their kids, Victoria shared that she wakes up at 6:45 am everyday and heads straight to the gym located in the basement of her lavish home.

After a 30 minutes run uphill on the treadmill, she starts a gruelling one-hour weights session with her personal trainer. Next, she heads to her glam room and does her own makeup and hair.

Speaking of her diet, the singer admitted that she is 'extreme in anything' that she does, especially when it comes to her eating habits.

"I eat lots of healthy fat: fish, avocado, nuts, that sort of thing. I do drink alcohol, unless I have a reason not to. I'll detox from anything for three to six months where I won't drink. 'I'm quite extreme in anything I do, whether it's eating or working out or drinking or not drinking," she said.

As a thumb rule, she drinks apple cider vinegar every morning and adds Skinaide collagen peptide powder to her coffee.

She also loves the latest beauty treatments like radio frequency and Collagenwaves.

