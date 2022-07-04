Harry Styles cancels his Copenhagen show after mall shooting: 'I'm heartbroken'

In a shocking turn of events on Sunday, a gunman opened fire at a mall in Copenhagen city, the capital of Denmark. On the same day, just 500 yards away from the shopping centre where the shooting took place, Harry Styles was set to take the stage but soon after the deadly accident, the pop star sadly cancelled his concert.



As part of his Love on tour, Styles was set to perform at the Royal Arena in the Danish capital at 8 pm local time. As per Daily Mail, first, the organisers announced that the show will ''proceed as planned'', but at the last minute, the show was abruptly cancelled. The fans who were already at the venue were escorted safely to the metro.



Soon after, Styles reacted to the shooting by saying that he was ''heartbroken' and “devastated” for the victims.

'Minions' rule N.American theaters on July 4th weekend



Taking to his Twitter account, the hitmaker also felt sorry for the cancellation and urged people to take care of each other.

Harry tweeted, ''I’m heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen. I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love,''

The singer added, ''I’m devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting. I’m sorry we couldn’t be together. Please look after each other. H''

I’m heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen. I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love.



I’m devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting.



I’m sorry we couldn’t be together. Please look after each other. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) July 3, 2022 ×

Several reports suggest that at least three people were killed with several being critically injured. The police have also arrested a 22-year-old Danish boy, involved in the mass shooting.



Last month after the shocking school shooting in Texas, the USA that took the life of 19 children and 2 teachers, Harry pledged to donate $1 million of his tour to gun safety.

"Along with all of you, I have been absolutely devastated by the recent string of mass shootings in America, culminating at the latest in Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas," Styles said in an Instagram post. “On our North American tour, we will be partnering with Everytown who work to end gun violence, donating to support their efforts, and sharing their suggested action items.”