Strictly star Amy Dowden ties the knot with fiancé Ben Jones

'Strictly Come Dancing' star Amy Dowden is finally married to her fiancé Ben Jones. The diva has tied the knot nearly 2 years after postponing her 2020 wedding due to COVID-19 restrictions. The 31-year-old took her vows with her beau at a five-star wedding venue in Gower Peninsula, South Wales, on Saturday.

The Strictly star delighted her fans by sharing a series of snaps from her star-studded hen party a few days ago.

While sharing the photos, she write, "Had the most amazing home Hen party! Thank you so much to my sister @becky_dowden for all the fantastic surprises. I had the BEST TIME! Thank you everyone for all the fun and dancing! Right next it’s the BIG DAY #hen #bridetobe #home #cardiff #grateful. (sic)"

The happy couple had decided to tie the knot two years ago in July 2020, however, due to major delays, they couldn't plan it till now.

Since the pair wanted to ensure that all of their friends and family could attend the wedding, they waited till 2022 to make things official. And, this Saturday, they were able to have the wedding of their dreams with their loved ones around.

Amy recently told Hello Magazine that her wedding day was everything she had ever dreamed of. "It was a stunning venue. I always knew I wanted to get married in Wales," she said.

The wedding was attended by Amy's Strictly family including her gorgeous bridesmaid, Dianne Buswell. Everyone looked stunning as they attended the romantic ceremony. Photos and videos from their D-day are going viral on social media.

Coming to Amy and Ben's love story, they first met in 2011. After keeping their relationship secret for 6 years, they got engaged on New Year's Eve in 2017.

