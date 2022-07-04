Karnataka's Sini Shetty, 21 crowned Femina Miss India World 2022

On Sunday, in the ceremony full of Bollywood stars, Karnataka`s Sini Shetty was crowned Femina Miss India World 2022. The ceremony was held in Mumbai at JIO World Convention Center and the night was full of stars including Neha Dhupia, Rajkummar Rao, Maniesh Paul, Dino Morea, Mithali Raj, and Malaika Arora, who were among the attendees.



However, Sini got the biggest crown, but apart from her other two lucky girls Rubal Shekhawat from Rajasthan and Shinata Chauhan from Uttar Pradesh became first and second runner-ups at this year's beauty pageant respectively.

Following the tradition, Sini was crowned by Miss India 2021 Manasa Varanasi.



The event on Sunday had a jury panel comprising of Neha, Malaika Arora, Dino Morea, designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, ace-choreographer Shiamak Davar, and former cricketer Mithali Raj.

Who is Sini Shetty?



The 21-year-old young beauty queen comes from the southern state of India Karnataka. However, she was born in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Talking about her qualification, Shetty holds a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently pursuing a professional course called Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

Sini's other talents?



Shetty is also a trained Bharatanatyam dancer and started learning the Indian dance form at the age of 4.

For the unversed, before Sini, the country has got many beauty queens from Karnataka including Lara Dutta, Sarah Jane Dias, and Sandhya Chib, Nafisa Joseph, Lymaraina D` Souza among others.

For the night, Shetty was looking breathtaking in a shimmery silver body-hugging gown with a sky-high slit. She was designed by Rohit Gandhi & Rahul Khanna.



The night also marked Neha`s 20 years of winning the prestigious crown.

(With inputs from agencies)