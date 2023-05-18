Vicky Kaushal to join Rohit Shetty's cop universe with Singham Again?

Ace director Rohit Shetty is in a mood for a new element in his cop universe. After sgtarting Ajay Devgn as the Singham cop, then Ranveer Singh as Simmba, Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi, Rohit is now in talks with another Bollywood celebrity for the next film in his cop universe.

Vicky Kaushal the next Singham?

Singham Again, Rohit Shetty’s next is likely to cast a new name and it will be none other than Vicky Kaushal. He has it all, the physique, the acting and in our opinion looks really good as a cop. After Ajay Devgn, it is now being speculated that Vicky Kaushal will be a part of Singham Again.