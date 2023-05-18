Vicky Kaushal to join Rohit Shetty's cop universe with Singham Again?
Story highlights
After Bollywood stars like Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty is considering Vicky Kaushal for an important role in the next cop film from his hit cop franchise.
Ace director Rohit Shetty is in a mood for a new element in his cop universe. After sgtarting Ajay Devgn as the Singham cop, then Ranveer Singh as Simmba, Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi, Rohit is now in talks with another Bollywood celebrity for the next film in his cop universe.
Vicky Kaushal the next Singham?
Singham Again, Rohit Shetty’s next is likely to cast a new name and it will be none other than Vicky Kaushal. He has it all, the physique, the acting and in our opinion looks really good as a cop. After Ajay Devgn, it is now being speculated that Vicky Kaushal will be a part of Singham Again.
"Vicky Kaushal and Rohit Shetty are in talks for Singham Again for a while now and Rohit is chalking out a proper character for Vicky in Singham Again. His cop will be very different from Ranveer, who is an over-the-top character. Rohit wants to explore the heroic and macho side of Vicky in his cop universe," a trade source was quoted in reports.
The two stars have been discussing a film for the last three years. It was only during the pandemic that all such talks were paused but with things returning to normalcy, fans expect Singham Again to happen finally. "Rohit is working on the script to carve a track for Vicky and is happy with the way things are moving ahead. Official paperwork shall happen once the script is locked. But Rohit is excited to work with an actor in a different space," the source added.
It will be a part of Rohit Shetty's successful cop universe comprising four blockbuster films - Singham and Singham 2 with Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba and Akshay Kumar-led Sooryavanshi.
