Sara Ali Khan charms in retro vibe in fusion saree for Day 2 Cannes red carpet appearance

Bollywood actress continued with her love for Indian wear at Cannes Film Festival 2023 as she donned a fusion saree for her Day 2 appearance at the coveted festival. A fan of designer duo Anu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, she wore their ensemble on Day 2 of Cannes too. The fusion saree was all white with a black and white border. She paired the saree with a matching blouse and strings of black and white pearls. She let the dress do the talking as she tucked her hair in a bun and a dramatic kohl in her eyes with winged liner to go with it.

In one instance, she looked exactly like an actress from the 80s, much like her grandmother, the beautiful Hindi film actress, Sharmila Tagore. Also see: Mrunal Thakur brings black swan vibe to Cannes with black shimmer shrug, corset and net pants

Sharing pictures of her look, Sara wrote, "I guess you Cannes do it again.”

On Day 1, Sara Ali Khan debuted a lehenga, by the same designers Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla in an ivory colour.

Sara, after her first appearance at Cannes was spotted later in the evening with supermodel Naomi Campbell.