Mrunal Thakur brings black swan vibe to Cannes with black shimmer shrug, corset and net pants

Mrunal Thakur is finally in Cannes. Set to make her Cannes red carpet debut in some time, the Bollywood actress looked like a million bucks in a sparkling black shrug over a black corset and net flare pants. The actress teamed her black monokini with lots of confidence and looked dreamy. Mrunal’s red carpet debut comes as peers Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chhillar, Urvashi Rautela, Esha Gupta stunned on Day 1 of the Cannes.

Mrunal’s dress is a Dhruv Kapoor jacket over a net swimsuit by Studio Verandah. She paired the outfit with earrings from Vandals World and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Taking to Instagram, she alerted her fans of her touchdown in Cannes and wrote, "I didn’t come this far to only come this far. #YesICannes. Ready to take on the @festivaldecannes experience. Join me on this glamorous little journey #StayTuned."

Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai, Sonam Kapoor are also expected at the Cannes Film festival 2023. While this will be a first for Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya and Sonam are regulars at the film festival and have been inspiring other stars to experiment with their sartorial styles.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.