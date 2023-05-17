Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan brings desi glam to Cannes red carpet, opting for a lehenga for debut

You would think Sara Ali Khan would opt for a glamorous dress or gown for her Cannes 2023 red carpet debut this year but the Bollywood actress stunned us all as she chose a full-on Indian look as she draped a lehenga with a trail that extends to the carpet. Looking like a vision in an ivory beige lehenga, Sara Ali Khan struck a composed look with her makeup and hair in place and confidence oozing through her aura.

Sara chose an ivory lehenga from the Indian designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla for the Cannes 2023 red carpet and kept everything else minimal so that her ensemble could shine on the red carpet. She finished the look with statement drop earrings. Sara Ali Khan attended the first day of Cannes. She attended the premiere of the opening film – Jeanne Du Barry starring the controversial Johnny Depp, who got a standing ovation after the film got over.

Besides Sara Ali Khan, film curator, and critic Meenakshi Shedde, who is on the International Critics' Week jury, also brought Indian glamour with a saree on the opening day of the Cannes Film Festival.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan has several films in the pipeline. In fact, the day she left for Cannes, she wrapped up the trailer launch for her film with Vicky Kaushal, titled Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. She also has Ae Watan Mere Watan and Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur. The actress was last seen in Gaslight.

