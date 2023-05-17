A vision in white, Esha Gupta stuns with Cannes red carpet debut: Social media approves

Looking elegant as ever, Bollywood actress Esha Gupta chose an all-white look for her red carpet debut at Cannes 2023, and it was a win for her. Earning praise for her choice of attire for her first-ever Cannes appearance, Esha Gupta looked beautiful as she walked in a soft pink gown with a thigh-high slit. The gown was accentuated with an exaggerated collar and a bodice that had delicate flowers on the bust.

The thigh-high slit accentuated her long legs and complimented her height. She kept the makeup and jewellery basic and tied her hair in a loose bun with some flyaways framing her face.

The film star debuted at Cannes as part of the Indian government delegation and attended the opening ceremony and the premiere of the opening film, Jeanne Du Barry, Johnny Depp's comeback movie.

Netizens lauded her look and called it "beautiful" with many complementing her for her style statement.

Before she landed on the French Riviera, the actress posted her excitement about being part of the Indian delegation to Cannes and wrote, "I am delighted to be here at Cannes Film Festival 2023 as a part of the Indian government delegation. I just want to take this moment to express my gratitude towards the Indian government and FICCI for providing me with this opportunity on a global stage. India is now on a global stage in the world of cinema and it is an honour to be representing my country to showcase the world its unique voice and perspective in the world of cinema. Walking the red carpet at Cannes is nothing but a dream come true."

Esha Gupta was among a bevy of stars spotted from India at Cannes. While the regulars like Aishwarya Rai, Sonam Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone haven’t made their way to Cannes, others like Sara Ali Khan and Manushi Chhillar made their debut this year along with Esha Gupta. Urvashi Rautela also made her way to Cannes for her biopic on Parveen Babi. Anushka Sharma and Mrunal Thakur will also make their debut this year. 'What is this?' ask netizens as Urvashi Rautela wears lizard neckpiece for Cannes red carpet appearance

