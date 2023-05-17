'What is this?' ask netizens as Urvashi Rautela wears lizard neckpiece for Cannes red carpet appearance
Cannes 2023: Urvashi Rautela's Cannes look drove shocking responses from netizens as people wondered why the actress opted for an ugly piece of jewellery to go with her bright pink gown.
With Indian celebrities taking over Cannes 2023 red carpet with their sartorial looks and elan, trust Urvashi Rautela to stand out. After Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, and Manushi Chhillar made stunning appearances on the red carpet of this year’s film festival in the French Riviera, Urvashi Rautela debuted a rather controversial look. While her dress was a basic pink tulle gown (something we have seen before as Deepika Padukone wore a similar ensemble in neon green in a past Cannes appearance), what caught everyone’s attention was Urvashi’s neckpiece.
Urvashi rocked a lizard cum alligator neckpiece which looked too life-like giving many people a scare. Many called the jewellery atrocious with some calling it an “ugly spectacle” and others mocking her choice for the prestigious film festival. One netizen wrote, “Omg I thought the necklace was real lizards help.”
Another wrote, “The necklace is giving me the heebie-jeebies” while another wrote, "You are so beautiful, why are you hanging lizards around your neck?"
This is the second time that Urvashi Rautela has walked the red carpet at Cannes. The former Indian Miss Diva is at Cannes to present her film on yesteryear actress Parveen Babi. Urvashi will star as Parveen Babi in her biopic. She will be part of a photocall launch event where she will have a platform to represent her character.
Cannes, this year, opened with Johnny Depp’s French film Jeanne du Barry. WATCH | Johnny Depp is teary-eyed as he receives standing ovation at Cannes
The 76th Cannes Film Festival is taking place at Cannes' Palais des Festivals et des Congrès from May 16 to May 27.
