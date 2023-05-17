'What is this?' ask netizens as Urvashi Rautela wears lizard neckpiece for Cannes red carpet appearance

With Indian celebrities taking over Cannes 2023 red carpet with their sartorial looks and elan, trust Urvashi Rautela to stand out. After Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, and Manushi Chhillar made stunning appearances on the red carpet of this year’s film festival in the French Riviera, Urvashi Rautela debuted a rather controversial look. While her dress was a basic pink tulle gown (something we have seen before as Deepika Padukone wore a similar ensemble in neon green in a past Cannes appearance), what caught everyone’s attention was Urvashi’s neckpiece.

Urvashi rocked a lizard cum alligator neckpiece which looked too life-like giving many people a scare. Many called the jewellery atrocious with some calling it an “ugly spectacle” and others mocking her choice for the prestigious film festival. One netizen wrote, “Omg I thought the necklace was real lizards help.”

Another wrote, “The necklace is giving me the heebie-jeebies” while another wrote, "You are so beautiful, why are you hanging lizards around your neck?"

This is the second time that Urvashi Rautela has walked the red carpet at Cannes. The former Indian Miss Diva is at Cannes to present her film on yesteryear actress Parveen Babi. Urvashi will star as Parveen Babi in her biopic. She will be part of a photocall launch event where she will have a platform to represent her character.