Cannes 2023: Indian delegation including Guneet Monga, Vijay Varma take over Cannes red carpet

The Indian delegation at Cannes made a splash on the red carpet. Among those who stood out from the Indian delegation this year is award-winning filmmaker Guneet Monga. Guneet came dressed in a golden sari. Taking to Instagram, the Oscar-winning producer expressed gratitude to the Indian Government delegation.

She captioned the image, "So delighted to be at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 as a part of the Indian government delegation. India is now on the global stage in world cinema, and it's an honour to be a part of this momentous occasion. I want to take a moment to express my gratitude to the Indian government and FICCI for providing me with this incredible opportunity to represent our country on this global stage.

"It's great to be back home at Cannes. I love the energy of the festival and just walking up and down the street, meeting friends from the fraternity and celebrating cinema. It makes my heart swell with pride to see Indian cinema being cherished on a global stage at a prestigious film festival such as Cannes. To be able to celebrate the power of Indian cinema and witness its ability to bring people together is no less than a spectacle. #IndiaAtCannes"

The Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan is leading the Indian delegation at the Cannes film festival. Murugan dressed in a Veshti and a shirt that has the national flag on one side and the G20 logo on the other side. Also spotted was Bollywood actor Esha Gupta, Manipuri actor Kangabam Tomba, Vijay Varma and oothers. While many called Vijay's Cannes appearance his debut, he confirmed that he returned to the red carpet of the fashionable event after a decade but definitely not his first. He first visited Cannes for his 2013 film Monsoon Shootout.