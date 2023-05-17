Day 1 at Cannes 2023: All Indian celebrities at the red carpet, hits and misses

Written By: Zeba Khan Updated: May 18, 2023, 12:52 PM IST

It was an evening to remember as stars from India and worldwide descended at the red carpet of the world's most-awaited fashion event -- Cannes. Held annually, Cannes gets everyone excited as celebrities put on their best to woo critics and fans with their sartorial choices to attend the premiere of some of the most talked-about films. This year, India has come out with maximum strength as not one but several actors from the Hindi mainland are expected to grace the event. Day 1 was as packed as one expected with Manushi Chhillar, Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta and Urvashi Rautela took to the red carpet, debuting one look after another. Here's what we think about what each of them wore:

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan pulled out a page from a vintage bridal couture book and looked like a full-on glam desi bride as she wore a lehenga for her Cannes red carpet. While she looked beautiful and graceful on the red carpet, dressed in a Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla number, we personally feel she could have given an ode to her Indian roots with something more risky. After all, it was her debut and nothing says 'hello', quite like a distinctive piece. For those who want to know the details of her outfit, she kept everything else minimal so that her ensemble could shine on the red carpet. She finished the look with statement drop earrings while her lehenga with a long trail did all the talking!

Urvashi Rautela

Dressed in a bright pink tulle gown designed by Paris ace designer Sima Couture and adorned with Cartier crocodile jewelry, Urvashi Rautela took the red carpet by surprise as she attended the photocall for her film, Parveen Babi biopic. Her pink tulle gown looked oddly familiar, as Deepika Padukone had worn something similar in neon green colour in a past Cannes appearance. Urvashi completed her look with a neat bun and some eye popping jewellery -- read weird. She paired a crocodile cum lizard neckpiece by Cartier which many thought looked ugly, paired with her ultra feminine gown. It was rather unimpressive on the red carpet and she raised eyebrows only for the jewellery!

Esha Gupta

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta looked stunning in an all-white ensemble as she took to the Cannes red carpet in her debut look. She wore a Nicholas Jebran gown with a thigh high slit, a floral bodice and a high, exaggerated collar. Her look was the best amongst all Indian girls who took to the red carpet on Day 1 of Cannes. Esha was a part of the Indian delegation.

Manushi Chhillar

The beauty queen and actress made a scintillating red carpet debut at Cannes in a pristine white fairytale gown by Fovari. Her dress featured a lace bodice and a trail that swept the floor behind her. She completed the look with a statement piece. We liked Manushi's look, especially her shoes that she paired with the dress but she could have done a little better.

