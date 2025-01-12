Veteran South Korean actor Lee Yoon Hee has died at the age of 64. He passed away on January 11, according to his spokesperson. The news was confirmed by several K-media outlets too as they put together a fitting tribute for the actor who is known for his decades-long contribution to the theatre and the big screen.

Lee Yoon Hoo was known for working in films with as much passion as when he’d started. Notably, Lee had signed an exclusive contract with Beom Entertainment, a talent agency that also manages The Judge From Hell actor Kim Hong Pa and Netflix’s The Whirlwind actress Oh Min Ae. His death, thus, comes as a total shocker for all.

His sudden and unfortunate death has not been attributed to any illness.

Statement on Lee Yoon Hee's death

Meanwhile, Lee Yoon Hee’s agency released a statement on his passing on January 11. The statement read, “This is BEOM Entertainment. It is with a heavy heart that we convey the news of our actor Lee Yoon Hee’s unfortunate passing. We would like to offer our deep condolences to the grieving family, who has fallen into deep sorrow because of this sudden tragic news, as well as everyone else who loves and cares for actor Lee Yoon Hee and is saddened by this news.”

“Lee Yoon Hee contributed to popular culture for many years as an actor, and he is a precious person who has received love from many people. His absence is a great loss to us all. Lee Yoon Hee has delivered sincere acting and warmed hearts through his many roles. BEOM Entertainment will cherish Lee Yoon Hee’s warm memory and achievements for a long time, and we will do our utmost so that the value of his life can be honoured and remembered. Once again, we send our deep blessings to the departed as he makes his final journey,” the statement concluded.

Who was Lee Yoon Hee?

Lee Yoon Hee made many popular cultural contributions. Born in 1960, he worked his way up from theatre to films starting off with the play There’s Soup. He then made his transition into a screen actor in 2007 with the movie Secret Sunshine, starring Song Kang Ho and Jeon Do Yeon.

Lee also featured in Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area - Part 1, Backstreet Rookie, and Save Me Season 2, among other K-dramas. He made a starry guest appearance in many features like Song of the Bandits, Moving, The First Responders, Shadow Detective, Doctor Lawyer, Taxi Driver, The Beauty Inside, Mr Sunshine and more. Lee’s final performances are featured in last year’s tvN drama Captivating the King, starring Jo Jung Suk and Shin Se Kyung, and the Netflix thriller series The Bequeathed.

Lee Yoon Hee’s funeral is reportedly scheduled for January 13.