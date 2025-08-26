/Veteran Bengali actor, BJP leader Joy Banerjee dies at 62 due to prolonged illness

Popular actor and BJP leader Joy Banerjee, who has delivered several hit films and contributed a significant part to Indian cinema, has passed away at the age of 62. The veteran star had breathed his last on Monday morning at a private hospital in Kolkata after battling illness for quite some time. Fans and the film industry mourned the demise of such a legendary actor.

What is the cause of the death of Joy Banerjee? Fans pay tribute and condolences to the actor

According to reports, Joy Banerjee was admitted to the hospital on August 15 with breathing problems. He was suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). With the due course of time, his condition worsened, reportedly, and he was kept on ventilator support for the last few days. He breathed his last at 11:35 am.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Soon, after the news of his death spread, many took to social media platforms to remember the actor and paid their condolences to him. One user wrote, "Late actor Joy Banerjee, "The car is here to pick you up." Flower garlands, incense, Relative Sujan in tears. The artist is silent!! "....Farewell Jayada, may you rest in peace in the land of sleep. Greetings".

Another user wrote, "Former Matinee Hero Joy Banerjee, who passed away today, gave away the MOM award to Wedson Anselme following East Bengal's 3-0 triumph vs Chennai City at Barasat Stadium in I League 2016-17. MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PEACE # Indian Football".

All about Joy Banerjee

Joy Banerjee has made a significant contribution to Bengali cinema during the 1980s and 1990s. He made his debut with the film Aparupa in 1982, helmed by Bidesh Sarkar, starring opposite actress Debashree Roy. He gained recognition after his role in another 1987 film, Chopper, directed by Nabyendu Chatterjee, and later appeared in Hirak Jayanti in 1990.