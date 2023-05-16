Venkaiah Naidu teases Raghav Chadha in Parliament on engagement with Parineeti: Viral video

Forget brickbats and verbal aggression, Parliament saw fun banter and talks of love as M Venkaiah Naidu teased AAP leader Raghav Chadha on his affair with Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra. Venkaiah Naidu, presiding over a Parliament session, can be seen asking Raghav of “pehla pyaar (first love)” to a visibly blushing Raghav. As soon as the senior leader asked Raghav for his take on love, everyone around burst into laughter and thumped their hands as nod of approval.

While the video dates back to long before Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra formally announced that they were together, there were however rumours of them seeing each other.

In the video, Raghav can be seen discussing something with Venkaiah Naidu to which the latter asked him, "Raghav, mere khayal se pyaar ek hi hota hai na. Ek baar, dusri baar, phir aisa hota hai? Nahi na? Pehla pyaar hi hota hai. (Raghav, in my opinion, love happens only once. Or do you fall in love again and again?) Everyone sitting in the parliament laughed out loud at the mention of first love as they knew that the senior leader was talking about Raghav and Parineeti’s affair.

Watch the video here: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) × Blushing over the same, the AAP leader replied, "I am not this experienced, sir. Abhi jeevan mein itna anubhav nahi hua hai par acha hota hai." On this, Naidu explained to him that first love is good and it should last forever. "Pehla pyaar acha hota hai, wahi humesha rehna hai. Zindagi bhar…," he replied.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13 at their Kapurthala home. For their engagement ceremony, they twinned in ivory white outfits. While Parineeti Chopra opted for a subtle yet classic Manish Malhotra outfit, Raghav Chadha wore an achkan-style kurta designed by Delhi-based designer and his uncle, Pawan Sachdev. Parineeti’s cousin Priyanka Chopra specially flew in for her engagement ceremony. The event was otherwise an intimate gathering with only a few selected people invited over.

Taking to their social media handles, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha announced the news of their engagement by sharing identical posts, "Everything I prayed for... I said yes. Waaheguru ji meher karan (Be kind to us God)," wrote Parineeti. View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra × WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.