Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha: How they met, fell in love and are set to wed

Indian actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha are the internet’s latest obsession and rightfully so as they got engaged in New Delhi over the weekend and shared some adorable, minimal and chic photos from their intimate gathering. The two managed to keep their romance off the public radar for a long time but we have some inside details on how it all began. While most would not know, the two have known each other for several years now and it’s not as whirlwind as they made it out to be in the public’s eye. Here’s a timeline of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s desi romance:

Dating Rumours

In the last few weeks, Parineeti and Raghav were spotted together on several occasions. They flew in and out of airports as rumours of their romance buzzed on the internet but they managed to stay tight-lipped about it. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s dating rumours began when they were both spotted together in March, stepping out of a restaurant in Mumbai. The pictures back then went viral on social media. At the time, the actor was seen in a casual black top paired with pants of the same colour, while Raghav wore a beige shirt. The two didn’t talk about the dating rumours and politely smiled at the paparazzi questions.



From Studies To Romance

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha studied in London. They have been friends for a long time. As per a 2014 Vogue report, Parineeti has a triple Honours degree in business, finance and economics from the Manchester Business School. The duo met while she was studying in London. Raghav Chadha studied at the London School of Economics (LSE), after which he set up a boutique wealth management firm in London before returning to India.



It All Started With a Film

As per a recent report, Parineeti and Raghav's love story began on the sets of Chamkila last year. While she was shooting in Punjab, Raghav visited her as a friend. It was after this that the two started seeing each other. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, Chamkila revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila.



Cricket Match Sighting

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were later spotted watching the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Several pictures of the two went viral on social media as they both wore black outfits and complemented each other.



Dinner Date

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were later photographed enjoying a dinner date in Mumbai. While Parineeti wore a casual black dress with a black jacket, Raghav wore black trousers and a grey shirt. Parineeti was also wearing a yellow thread, known as a mauli, around her wrist.



Intimate Engagement Event

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement ceremony was attended by several politicians including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray. There were guests from offshore too as cousin Priyanka Chopra attended the event. Post their engagement, the two came outside their house and got pictures from the paparazzi waiting outside. By the year's end, the couple is anticipated to wed.

