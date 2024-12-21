New Delhi, India

Varun Dhawan is currently promoting his upcoming movie Baby John, and recently while talking to Ranveer Allahbadia on his YouTube channel, the actor revealed how a woman secretly entered his house.

Talking about the scary event, Dhawan said that the woman, who entered his house, was the wife of a very powerful man and knew everything about his house.

“And that lady was the wife of a very powerful man. I can’t say what position… but a very powerful man, and she was being catfished. Someone was talking to her using my name. She knew everything about my house and she thought I was going to leave my family. It became very scary,” the actor said on the podcast, according to Indian Express.

Sharing that they had to call the police afterwards, he said, “She came with someone, and it became a family thing, and there were female constables who came in and they handled it.”

As he went on to detail about shocking encounters with the fans, he revealed that once a fan kissed him forcibly, while another pinched him in his butt.

Talking further, Varun said that when anything like this happens to him, he straightaway puts himself in the place of a woman and how things are even worse with them.

He said, “I feel bad for the women because I straightaway put myself in their position. If this is happening with me, it must be worse with them.”

Varun Dhawan's Baby John

Dhawan's action drama Baby John is set to hit the big screen on Christmas, December 25. Directed by Kalees, the movie features the actor in an action avatar.

Apart from Varun, the movie also stars Keerthy Suresh, Sanya Malhotra and Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff among others. Salman Khan will make a cameo appearance in the movie.

The movie has been produced by Jawan director Atlee, who has also written the screenplay of the movie.

