Varun Dhawan gives clarification after facing backlash for kissing Gigi Hadid, says 'It was planned'

After receiving a lot of criticism, Varun Dhawan is speaking out. The Bhediya actor was one of the B-town celebs who performed at the NMACC Cultural Centre's grand opening ceremony on Sunday. However, what irked twitterati was Varun's performance with Gigi Hadidi, during which he gave a kiss on Hadid's cheek.

The clip which has gone viral on social media shows Varun performing on stage at the opening of the Cultural Centre when he invites supermodel Gigi Hadid from the crowd. Gigi enthusiastically walks up to the stage, and in no time, Varun lifts her and twirls. While lifting her down, the actor also gives her a small kiss on the cheek.

The video quickly went viral, with netizens slamming Varun for his inappropriate actions and for kissing Hadid without her consent.

Slamming Varun, one user wrote in the now-deleted tweet, "If you are a woman, you are not safe anywhere with anyone. Even if you are Gigi Hadid, invited to a party with an "elite" crowd, guys like Varun Dhawan will randomly pick you up and kiss you without your consent, all in the name of fun. Disgusting (sic)."



The tweet caught Varun's attention, who was quick to slam the user as he shared that it was planned.

I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather then going out and doing something about things . Good morning 🙏 https://t.co/9O7Hg43y0S — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 2, 2023 ×

Hitting back, Dhawan wrote, "I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather then going out and doing something about things . Good morning (sic)."

Meanwhile, Gigi looked stunning on day 2 of the gala. For the starry night, the 27-year-old model chose to wear an ivory saree, which she paired with a heavily embroidered golden blouse with a plunging front.

Wtf why did Varun Dhawan lift gigi Hadid !! This is not expected 😭#NMACC pic.twitter.com/tMuE3ESM1j — 𝐀𝐬𝐚 (@coconut_codie) April 1, 2023 ×